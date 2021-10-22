Tata Model Wise Sep 2021 Sales Analysis – Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, Safari

Tata finished third in the overall manufacturers’ table in the month of September 2021 as 25,729 units were sold against 21,200 units with a 21.4 per cent growth

Tata Motors garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 25,729 units in the month of September 2021 as against 21,200 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 21.4 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer finished in the third position in the overall manufacturers’ tally and endured a 13.9 per cent market share with a gain of 6.6 per cent.

The brand has been posting consistent sales numbers in recent times and last month was no different. However, on an MoM basis, Tata recorded 8.2 per cent negative growth as 28,017 units were posted in the previous month of August 2021. The Nexon compact SUV was the most sold within the brand’s domestic portfolio as 9,211 units were sold.

This when compared to the same period in September 2020 with 6,007 units, a YoY volume surge of 53 per cent was registered. The Altroz premium hatchback finished in the second position with 5,772 units as against 5,952 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 3 per cent YoY de-growth. Except for Nexon and Harrier, all other models posted a YoY decline last month.

Tata Models (YoY) September 2021 Sales September 2020 Sales 1. Nexon (53%) 9,211 6,007 2. Altroz (-3%) 5,772 5,952 3. Tiago (-16%) 5,121 6,080 4. Harrier (61%) 2,821 1,755 5. Safari 1,500 – 6. Tigor (-7%) 1,304 1,406

The Tiago entry-level hatchback garnered a total of 5,121 units last month as against 6,080 units during the same period twelve months ago with 16 per cent YoY de-growth. The Harrier finished behind Tiago in the fourth position with 2,821 units as against 1,755 units in September 2020 with a 61 per cent YoY volume increase.

The Safari debuted in India earlier this year and it has been well received amongst customers. The three-row SUV posted a total of 1,500 units in the month of September 2021 while the Tigor compact sedan recorded 1,304 units as against 1,406 units during the same period last year with a negative growth of 7 per cent.

The Punch micro SUV has newly entered the market and is priced between Rs. 5.49 lakh and Rs. 9.10 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Sold across Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative trims with a number of custom packs, the Tata Punch is expected to make a strong impact in sales in the coming months.