Tata Model Wise Sales October 2023 – Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Safari

Tata sales stood at 48,343 units in October 2023 as against 45,220 units with a YoY volume increase of 7 per cent in India

Tata Motors finished third in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings as 48,343 units were sold against 45,220 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 7 per cent. The homegrown brand recorded 44,810 units in the previous month of September 2023 and it led to a MoM sales increase of close to 8 per cent.

The company garnered a total market share of 12.4 per cent as against 13.5 per cent with a decline of 1.1 per cent. The Nexon compact SUV was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio and it was also the highest sold SUV in the country. The five-seater registered a total of 16,887 units as against 13,767 units with a YoY growth of 23 per cent.

The Punch micro SUV continued to finish in the second position with a domestic tally of 15,317 units last month as against 10,982 units in October 2022 with a YoY surge of 39 per cent as it endured the highest YoY growth. The Tata Altroz premium hatchback recorded a total of 5,984 units as against 4,770 units with a YoY growth of 25 per cent.

Tata Cars (YoY) Sales In October 2023 Sales In October 2022 1. Tata Nexon (23%) 16,887 13,767 2. Tata Punch (39%) 15,317 10,982 3. Tata Altroz (25%) 5,984 4,770 4. Tata Tiago (-25%) 5,356 7,187 5. Tata Harrier (-31%) 1,896 2,762 6. Tata Tigor (-61%) 1,563 4,001 7. Tata Safari (-23%) 1,340 1,751 TOTAL (7%) 48,343 45,220

The Tata Tiago entry-level hatch posted 5,356 units in the month of October 2023 as against 7,187 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY negative sales growth of 25 per cent. The Tata Harrier finished in the fifth position with a total of 1,896 units as against 2,762 units with a YoY volume de-growth of 31 per cent.

The Tata Tigor compact sedan ended up sixth with a total of 1,563 units last month as against 4,001 units during the corresponding period in 2022 with a YoY sales drop of 61 per cent while the Safari finished in the seventh position with 1,340 units against 1,751 units with a YoY decline of 23 per cent.

The facelifted Nexon and Nexon EV as well as the heavily updated Harrier and Safari, CNG spec Altroz and Punch made their way to the market this year and in 2024, Tata plans to introduce the electrified Punch, Curvv EV and other models.