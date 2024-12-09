Tata Model Wise Sales Nov 2024 – Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Tiago

Banking on the strong performance of the Punch and Nexon, Tata Motors finished in the third spot in Nov 2024 sales

Tata Motors has once again wrested the third position from Mahindra & Mahindra in India’s domestic monthly sales of Nov 2024. The home-grown automaker sold 47,063 units last month compared to 46,070 units in Nov 2023, registering a minimal YoY growth of 2.2 per cent. The sales margin between Hyundai (2nd), Tata (3rd) and Mahindra (4th) was quite thin and a matter of a few hundred units. If we compare the Nov 2024 sales numbers with Oct 2024, it can be said that the brand faced a setback with a de-growth of 2.2 per cent. In this piece, we have mentioned the detailed break-up of Tata model-wise sales in Nov 2024.

Tata Punch and Tata Nexon spearheaded the company’s growth story in Nov 2024 with domestic sales of 15,435 units and 15,329 units, respectively. These two SUVs were the third and fourth best-seller products last month behind the Maruti Suzuki Baleno (1st) and Hyundai Creta (2nd). The company also sold 5,319 units of the Tiago small hatch but it was less than 5,508 units sold in Nov 2023.

The fourth position was occupied by Tata Curvv as the brand dispatched 5k+ units of the SUV coupe in Nov 2024. However, the Altroz sales numbers were pretty disappointing with just 2,083 units which is a big downfall from the 4,955 units sold in Nov 2023. It recorded a negative YoY growth of 58 per cent last month.

S No Tata Cars (YoY) Sales in Nov 2024 Sales in Nov 2023 1. Punch (7%) 15,435 14,383 2. Nexon (3%) 15,329 14,916 3. Curvv (NA) 5,101 NA 4. Tiago (-3%) 5,319 5,508 5. Altroz (-58%) 2,083 4,955 6. Safari (-29%) 1,563 2,207 7. Harrier (-41%) 1,374 2,326 8. Tigor (-52%) 859 1,775 – Total (2%) 47,063 46,070

The sales volume of Harrier and Safari too dropped with only 1,563 and 1,374 units retailed in Nov 2024 as compared to 2,326 and 2,207 units in Nov 2023, respectively. Tata Harrier and Safari witnessed a YoY de-growth of 41 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.

Last but not least, Tata Tigor sales saw an all-time low with only 859 units sold in Nov 2024 against 1,775 units in Nov 2023. The sedan is due for an update next year as the current model appears outdated in terms of features against its rivals in the segment. Overall, besides the Punch and Nexon, every other company model performed poorly in domestic monthly sales of Nov 2024.

Tata Motors will launch the 2025 Tiago and Tigor facelifts by the middle of next year to boost sales numbers and stay alive in the competition. The dipping sales numbers of the Altroz are also alarming for the brand and it might also see the introduction of an updated model.