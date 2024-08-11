Tata Model Wise Sales July 2024 – Punch, Nexon, Tiago, Harrier, Safari

In July 2024, Tata Motors sold 44,727 units, a 6% decline YoY. The Nexon and Punch grew, while the Tiago, Altroz, and Tigor faced declines

Indian auto manufacturer Tata Motors is taking a proactive approach to expanding its lineup in India, with the recent introduction of its Curvv ICE and EV models. The July 2024 has been a noteworthy month for the brand as it sold 44,727 units, maintaining the third spot in domestic sales. The company registered a Month-on-Month (MoM) growth of 2.8% over 43,527 units in June 2024.

Last month Tata Punch which experienced the most significant growth among Tata’s models. The Punch recorded a strong growth of 34%, with 16,121 units sold in July 2024 as compared to 12,019 units in the same period previous year. This highlights the growing appeal of the compact SUV segment, driven by its distinctive design and robust performance

Tata Nexon saw a commendable increase in sales, with 13,902 units, it recorded a 13% growth against 12,349 units in July 2023. This uptick shows the continued popularity of Tata’s compact SUV, reflecting its strong market presence and consumer preference.

S.No. Tata Motors Cars (YoY) Sales in July 2024 Sales in July 2023 Growth (%) 1. Punch 16,121 12,019 34 2. Nexon 13,902 12,349 13 3. Tiago 5,665 8,982 -37 4. Altroz 3,444 7,817 -56 5. Safari 2,109 1,687 25 6. Harrier 1,991 2,092 -5 7. Tigor 1,495 2,684 -44 Total 44,727 47,630 -6

On the other hand, the Tata Tiago sales fell sharply by 37%, with only 5,665 units sold in July 2024, down from 8,982 units in the corresponding period last year. Similarly, the Tata Altroz saw a significant drop in sales, falling by 56%, with 3,444 units sold in July 2024 against 7,817 units in July 2023.

The performance of Altroz reflects a tough market environment for premium hatchbacks. Tata Safari showed a positive trend with a 25% increase, reaching 2,109 units sold in July 2024, While Tata Harrier saw a dip of 5% with 1,991 units sold.

The Tata Tigor sales also declined by 44% in July 2024, with 1,495 units sold. It reported a sale of 2,684 units in the same month last year. Overall, Tata Motors experienced a sales decline of 6% in July 2024 as compared to the previous year, with 44,727 units sold versus 47,630 units.