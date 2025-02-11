Tata Model Wise Sales January 2025 – Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier, Safari

Tata Motors sold a total of 48,075 units in the month of January 2025; the Punch stood at the top spot followed by the Nexon

Tata Motors is ready to launch a variety of new models this year including the Sierra, Harrier EV and petrol-powered versions of Harrier as well as Safari. The Indian carmaker finished the month of January 2025 by selling 48,075 units and slipped to the fourth spot in the domestic sales tally.

This accounts for a 10% decline from the previous year’s figures of 53,635 units. The MOM analysis reveals a 9% growth as the company sold 44,221 units in December 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Punch continues to be the Indian carmaker’s top performer with 16,231 units in the bag, registering a 10% YOY de-growth.

Similarly, Nexon also witnessed a 10% YOY decline in sales in January 2025. The popular compact SUV’s sales bar stood at 15,397 units. On the other hand, the Nexon gained by a good 14% in the MOM comparison.

S. No. Tata Motors Cars (YOY) Sales in January 2025 Sales in January 2024 1. Punch (-10%) 16,231 17,978 2. Nexon (-10%) 15,397 17,182 3. Tiago (5%) 6,807 6,482 4. Curvv 3,087 5. Altroz (-59%) 2,033 4,935 6. Safari (-46%) 1,548 2,893 7. Harrier (-43%) 1,488 2,626 8. Tigor (-4%) 1,484 1,539 – Total (-10%) 48,075 53,635

Trailing behind these high-volume pullers are the Tiago and Curvv with 6,807 and 3,087 units, respectively. The hatchback registered a YOY sales growth of 5%. The Curvv is only car the brad’s line-up to see a downwards trend in the MOM sales with a 38% decline. Tata’s premium hatchback Altroz managed to sell 2,033 units in January 2025, marking a downwards trajectory of 59% in the YOY analysis.

Tata’s flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari’s performed decently last month. The Harrier posted a sales number of 1,448 units while the Safari’s figures stood at 1,548 units. The former registered a 43% YOY decline while the latter’s YOY sales dipped by a massive 46%. Last but not least, the Tigor compact sedan sold 1,484 units in January 2025 and the YOY graph plummeted with a 4% decline.

To conclude, the Tiago is the only gainers in the Tata Motor’s entire line-up in the YOY analysis while the Altroz saw the biggest decline in the sales. Every model except Curvv recorded a MOM growth in sales in January 2025.