Tata Model-Wise Sales [February 2022] – Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Safari

Tata Motors has revealed the February 2022 sales numbers for individual models in its passenger cars range. The carmaker dispatched a total of 39,980 vehicles in the domestic market during the month, registering an overall sales growth of 46.86 per cent on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. The individual model sales have been detailed below.

Tata Nexon achieved a sales figure of 12,259 units in February 2021, registering a strong sales growth of 54.61 per cent on a YoY basis. It was not only the best-selling model in the brand’s passenger car lineup, but also the top-selling SUV in the Indian market last month, which is quite an impressive feat.

The homegrown carmaker sold a total of 9,592 units of Punch this February, which makes this micro-SUV the second highest-selling car in its range. Despite being launched just a few months ago, Tata Punch has managed to find a lot of success among new car buyers.

Tata’s hatchbacks – Tiago and Altroz – registered a drop in sales in February 2022. Tiago’s sales figure for last month stood at 4,489 units, which translates to a 33.86 per cent YoY drop in sales. As for Altroz, it saw a sales drop of 26.65 per cent on a YoY basis, with 5,011 units sold during that period.

Tata’s only sedan offering in the Indian market – Tigor – managed to achieve a sales figure of 4,091 units last month, with a massive YoY sales growth of 110.98 per cent. Next in line is Harrier, of which 2,619 units were sold in India this February, which is an impressive sales growth of 29.01 per cent on a YoY basis.

Tata Motors Model-Wise Sales – February 2022 Model February 2022 sales figure February 2021 sales figure Tata Nexon (+54.61%) 12,259 7,929 Tata Punch 9,592 0 Tata Tiago (-33.86%) 4,489 6,787 Tata Altroz (-26.65%) 5,011 6,832 Tata Tigor (+110.98%) 4,091 1,939 Tata Harrier (+29.01%) 2,619 2,030 Tata Safari (+12.42%) 1,919 1,707

Tata Motors sold a total of 1,919 units of its current flagship passenger car – Safari – this February. The three-row SUV saw a sales growth of 12.42 per cent on a Year-on-Year basis, which is quite impressive for a premium vehicle.