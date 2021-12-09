Tata Model Wise Nov 2021 Sales – Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Safari, Tiago

Tata posted a healthy YoY sales growth of 37.6 per cent in November 2020 and it garnered an overall market share of 12.1 per cent

Tata Motors finished in the third position in the overall manufacturers’ sales table for the month of November 2021 as it impressed yet again by recording a huge YoY growth. The homegrown car producer posted 29,780 units last month as against 21,640 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 37.6 per cent.

However, compared to the previous month of October 2021 with 33,926 units, Tata registered a negative MoM growth of 12.2 per cent as production constraints created by the global chip shortage was one of the main reasons. Tata held on to a market share of 12.1 per cent in November 2021 as against 7.6 per cent with a gain of 4.5 per cent.

Thus, Tata was the highest market share gainer last month as well. The Nexon sat on top of the brand’s domestic portfolio with a total of 9,831 units against 6,021 units in November 2020 with YoY volume growth of 63 per cent. The compact SUV also finished within the overall top ten charts as its good run continued last month too.

Tata Models (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (63%) 9,831 6,021 2. Tata Punch 6,110 – 3. Tata Tiago (-15%) 4,998 5,890 4. Tata Altroz (-52%) 3,025 6,260 5. Tata Harrier (18%) 2,607 2,210 6. Tata Tigor (42%) 1,785 1,259 7. Tata Safari (%) 1,424 –

The company brought in a number of new products this year as the seven-seater Safari debuted in early 2021 and it was followed by the BSVI Tiago NRG, Dark Edition Nexon, Nexon EV and Altroz, and the all-new Punch micro SUV. The five-seater has been well received in India and it was the second most sold Tata in November 2021.

The Punch posted 6,110 units and is sold across four variants with prices starting from Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tiago slotted in at third with a cumulative domestic tally of 4,998 units as against 5,890 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with YoY negative volume growth of 15 per cent.

The Altroz premium hatchback endured a massive decline of 52 per cent as 3,025 units were sold against 6,260 units in November 2020. The Harrier midsize SUV finished in the fifth position with 2,607 units ahead of Tigor compact sedan and Safari midsize three-row SUV.