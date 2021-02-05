Tata Model Wise Jan 2021 Sales – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, Altroz

Tata impressed yet again with 94 per cent growth in January 2021 courtesy of the highest monthly sales yet for Nexon and Altroz

Tata Motors managed to sell a total of 26,980 passenger cars in the first month of the new Calendar Year as a huge YoY growth of 94 per cent was encountered along with a Month-on-Month increase of 15 per cent when compared to December 2020. The homegrown manufacturer retained the third position in the overall manufacturers’ table in January 2021.

The Nexon compact SUV’s sales numbers are steadily increasing in recent months and January 2021 was no different as it contributed to nearly one-third of the total domestic volumes for the brand. The five-seater recorded 8,225 units in January 2021 and in comparison, the growth stood at 143 per cent on YoY basis and 20 per cent on MoM basis.

The Altroz has been registering appreciable sales tally since its debut around a year ago and it finished closely behind the Nexon in CY2020 sales. The premium hatchback competing against Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 posted 7,378 units last month as against 4,505 units during the same period last year with 64 per cent growth.

Tata Cars (YoY) January 2021 Sales January 2020 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (143%) 8,225 3,382 2. Tata Altroz (64%) 7,378 4,505 3. Tata Tiago (60%) 6,909 4,313 4.Tata Harrier (240%) 2,443 719 5. Tata Tigor (127%) 2,025 891 Total (94%) 26,980 13,893

In a similar fashion to the Nexon, the ALFA platform based Altroz also recorded its highest monthly sales yet in January 2021 as it crossed 7,000 units for the first time. The Tiago has been the consistent seller for Tata for nearly five years and it did not disappoint last month as well. It was responsible for posting 6,909 units as against 4,313 units in January 2020.

This led to Year-on-Year volume growth of 60 per cent and 14 per cent MoM increase in sales. The Harrier registered a massive volume surge of 240 per cent in the first month of CY2021 as 2,443 units were sold against just 719 units. The Tigor finished the fifth position ahead of Nexon EV with 2,025 units as against 891 units twelve months ago with 127 per cent growth.

With the impending launch of the new safari seven-seater based on the Harrier, Tata is expected to grow its volumes in the coming months as well. The HBX concept based micro SUV is eagerly awaited as it could stir up the segment in the volume space.