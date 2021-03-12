Tata Model Wise Feb 2021 Sales – Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Altroz

Tata continued to be the third-largest carmaker in the country in the month of February 2021 with a healthy YoY sales growth of 119 per cent

Tata Motors was the third most sold carmaker in the country in the month of February 2021 as 27,224 units were recorded against 12,430 units during the same period in 2020 with a massive Year-on-Year volume increase of 119 per cent. It garnered an 8.8 per cent market share as against 5 per cent in Feb 2020 with 3.8 per cent growth.

The homegrown auto major registered its highest monthly sales in nearly nine years in February 2021 and it has consistently posted three-digit YoY sales growth in recent months. The Nexon led the pack with a cumulative domestic tally of 7,929 units last month as against 3,894 units during the same period in 2020 with a surge of 104 per cent on a YoY basis.

The Altroz continued to rack up high volumes for the brand as the premium hatchback was responsible for adding 6,832 units to the total as against 2,806 units in February 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales increase of 143 per cent. The Tiago used to finish at the top of the sales charts but the Nexon and Altroz have really livened things up in recent months.

Tata Models (YoY) February 2021 Sales February 2020 Sales 1. Nexon (104%) 7,929 3,894 2. Altroz (143%) 6,832 2,806 3. Tiago (73%) 6,787 3,921 4. Harrier (217%) 2,030 641 5. Tigor (148%) 1,939 782 6. Safari (%) 1,707 –

The entry-level hatchback recorded 6,787 units in February 2021 as against 3,921 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a healthy volume increase of 73 per cent. The Harrier ended up fourth with 2,030 units last month as against 641 units during the same period in 2020 with a sales increase of 217 per cent.

The Tigor compact sedan managed to post 1,939 units last month as against 782 units during the same period last year with a 148 per cent increase in volumes. The recently launched Tata Safari, essentially the seven-seater version of the Harrier, performed well in its very first month as 1,707 units were sold in the month of February 2021.

Tata Motors is expected to launch the HBX concept based Hornbill micro SUV in the later stages of this year and it has already been spotted testing a number of times across the country. It will likely use the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine as in the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT transmission option.