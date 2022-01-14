Tata Model Wise Dec 2021 Sales – Nexon, Punch, Altroz, Tiago, Harrier

Tata posted a total of 35,300 units in December 2021 against 23,546 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 50 per cent

Tata Motors finished third in the overall manufacturers’ sales table in the month of December 2021 as 35,300 units were sold against 23,546 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 50 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer did endure a healthy growth in CY2021 and ended it on a high with the highest yearly sales.

In the final month of the Calendar Year 2021, the Nexon compact SUV was the most sold model with a total of 12,899 units against 6,835 units in December 2020 with a YoY sales surge of 89 per cent. The Nexon was placed tenth in the yearly sales table last year as its popularity continued to increase over the last twelve months.

A few months ago, Tata strengthened its SUV portfolio with the debut of the Punch. The micro SUV is positioned in an affordable range below the Nexon and the five-seater addresses volumes based customers. It has been well received so far as the Punch was the second most sold Tata passenger car last month with a total of 8,008 unit sales.

Models December 2021 December 2020 1. Tata Nexon (89%) 12,899 6,835 2. Tata Punch 8,008 – 3. Tata Altroz (-24%) 5,009 6,600 4. Tata Tiago (-39%) 3,675 6,066 5. Tata Harrier 2,234 2,223 6. Tata Tigor (9%) 1,994 1,822 7. Tata safari 1,481 – Total (50%) 35,300 23,546

The Altroz premium hatchback competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, VW Polo and Honda Jazz and it has been posting consistent volumes since its debut in early 2020. It recorded just over 5,000 units last month as against 6,600 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales drop of 24 per cent.

The Tiago finished in the fourth position with 3,675 units last month as against 6,066 units in December 2020 with YoY negative volume growth of 39 per cent. Tata will launch the CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor on January 19, 2022, in India. The Harrier midsize SUV finished fifth with 2,234 units against 2,223 units with a near flat growth. The Tigor compact sedan was the sixth most sold in December 2021 within the brand’s lineup as 1,994 units were recorded against 1,822 units with 9 per cent YoY growth. The Safari managed to post a total of 1,481 units last month.