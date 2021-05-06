Tata recorded a domestic tally of 25,096 units in April 2021 as Nexon finished as the top-seller ahead of Tiago and Altroz

Tata Motors garnered a cumulative sales tally of 25,096 units in the month of April 2021 as against 29,655 units in the previous month of March 2021 with a volume de-growth of 15 per cent. During the same period last year, the automotive industry was reeling under heavy restrictions courtesy of the health crisis.

Thus, YoY comparison does not make sense. The Nexon compact SUV emerged as the most sold model within the brand’s domestic range as 6,938 units were sold. Since the arrival of the facelift in early 2020, the volume numbers of the Nexon continued to increase and it has been consistent all along as it has been a prominent contender in the sub-four-metre SUV space.

The Tiago has been making a strong mark since 2016 and it began the shift to Impact Design philosophy based cars gaining good volumes. It posted 6,656 unit sales in the month of April 2021. The Altroz premium hatchback made its domestic debut in the early stages of last year, and it has become a worthy contender against Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20.

Model April 2021 Sales April 2020 Sales Tata Nexon 6,938 0 Tata Tiago 6,656 0 Tata Altroz 6,649 0 Tata Harrier 1,712 0 Tata Tigor 1,627 0 Tata Safari 1,514 0

It managed to register a domestic sales tally of 6,649 units. The Harrier mid-size SUV recorded a total of 1,712 units in India while the Tigor managed to post 1,627 units. Tata introduced the Safari seven-seater SUV a few months ago and is based on the Harrier. It has a longer overhang and an updated rear end to accommodate the third-row seating arrangement.

It continues to be powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit is offered as an option. Its sales numbers are steady since debut as well.

The homegrown manufacturer is expected to launch the HBX concept based micro SUV later this year and it could be followed by the electric version of the Altroz sometime in 2022.