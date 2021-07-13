Tata Mocks Hyundai Again After Altroz Beat i20 In Q1 FY22 Sales

Tata Motors’ Altroz outsold Hyundai i20 in the first quarter of FY2022 by some margin and it tried to be witty on Twitter

Tata Motors has taken another dig at Hyundai’s i20 in a recent Tweet by writing “There are 20 “i” missing here. For Altroz made it disappear!”. It further said “mportant! ALTROZ beats t’s rval n Q1 FY-22 wth an mpressve margn. ndans Flag of India are choosng nda’s safest hatch. t s an ncredble feelng to drve the dstance wth your support.”

Just cheap thrills all the way you think? This tweet reflects on Tata Altroz outselling Hyundai i20 in the first quarter of this financial year. The former garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 15,895 units while the i20 managed to record 14,775 units. The homegrown manufacturer disparaged the i20 previously as well if you remember on the eve of Valentine’s Day and Father’s Day.

Oh, the Halloween’s Day too! And too much jibe can be distasteful and perhaps backfire at some point! It instantly did though as somebody replied to the tweet saying, “But remember servce do need ‘i’. DON’T miss it!!”. Hyundai introduced the third generation i20 last year while the Tata Altroz was also launched in 2020.

The Altroz is the first model based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The Tata Altroz is priced between Rs. 5.79 lakh and Rs 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom) currently.

The 1.2-litre NA petrol develops 85 bhp and 113 Nm while the turbo unit kicks out 108 bhp and 140 Nm. The solo diesel delivers 89 bhp maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque. Tata does not offer an automatic transmission in the Altroz’s range. The i20, on the other hand, is priced between Rs. 6.85 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes all the up to Rs. 11.35 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom).

The Altroz uses a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The bigger petrol engine churns out 82 bhp and 115 Nm while the turbo gasoline mill generates 118 bhp and 172 Nm. The oil-burner bumps out 99 bhp and 240 Nm in the premium hatchback. Both the models compete against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo in the highly competitive space.