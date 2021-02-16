Tata Mocks Baleno & i20 On Valentine’s Day With CrashDate Video

Tata has taken another dig at the safety standards of its rivals as Altroz’s five-star GNCAP rating has been put on the spotlight again

It starts with “Hey Bae-Leno & Hi 20, I know we have history” and it is not hard to judge what Tata Motors implies in the Hi 20 & Bae-Leno, Join ALTROZ For A Crash Date? video released yesterday on the brand’s official social media handles ahead of the Valentine’s Day. The 26-second video has the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 covered in red veil showing only their LED Daytime Running Lights.

And a bit of their wheels. The video plays on and says “But, it’s Valentine’s Day so, let me send my love to you” with Eiffel Tower glistening at the back in night. The camera zooms out to show the red-coloured Tata Altroz premium hatchback in frame with a crash test dummy on the right holding the glass. Then, “Would you like to go on a #CrashDate with me?”.

It is no secret that the video is another dig at its competitors’ safety assessment ratings as Tata boasts its five-star Global NCAP crash test rating for the Altroz one more time. We have seen this happen in more instances in recent months with the Tiago as well as Altroz and has it gone too far this time around? Have your say below!

What we really thought that went a bit off the rails is the description in the video saying: Comment/Tweet, “Hey @rival, it’s time you went on a #CrashDate​​ with Altroz” on their social platforms and tag us. The Altroz has been performing well in sales in line with the brand’s leap in monthly sales consistently over the last six months.

Tata posted the highest monthly volumes for the Altroz in January 2021 and the Nexon also recorded its highest monthly tally last month. The company has emerged as the regular third-place finisher in the sales table behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai lately. To garner more customers and expand the range, the iTurbo version of the Altroz was launched a few weeks back.

The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 110 PS maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 140 Nm of peak torque delivered between 1,500 and 5,500 rpm. It is paired only with a five-speed manual transmission and a DCT could be offered at a later stage.