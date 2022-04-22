Tata Midsize SUV Coupe To Take On Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos

Tata Midsize SUV Coupe will be launched after the arrival of the Curvv concept based EV derivative; expected to be positioned below the Harrier

Tata Motors unveiled the Curvv concept recently and it was confirmed to spawn a midsize electric SUV coupe within the next two years while the IC-engined version would arrive later. Ever since the launch of the Nexon facelift in early 2020, Tata has been garnering good SUV sales numbers and the SUV range will be strengthened further.

The homegrown auto major introduced the Safari (three-row version of the Harrier) in early 2021 and it has been decently received amongst customers. Currently, Tata has a void between the sub-four-metre Nexon and the 4.6-metre long Harrier and the gap is expected to be filled by the production variant of the Curvv concept in the coming years.

The SUV coupe space will see plenty of action in the near future as Maruti Suzuki is reportedly working on a similar body type based on the Baleno while the XUV900 SUV coupe will more likely be launched in the coming years and it could be based on one of the three Born Electric Vision concepts waiting to be showcased in July 2022.

The 4.3-metre long Tata midsize SUV coupe is expected to sit below the Harrier to compete directly against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and so on upon arrival. It will be underpinned by what Tata calls the generation 2 platform that is said to accommodate different body styles and in the EV’s case, larger battery pack.

It will also have a longer wheelbase and longer rear overhang with larger rear doors and a tweaked wheel geometry compared to the Nexon. As for the design, it is believed to take plenty of inspiration from the Curvv concept and the performance will reportedly be derived from a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.

The former is a derivative of the 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder turbocharged unit found in the Nexon (120 PS and 170 Nm currently) and the bigger 1.5-litre powertrain could be tuned to produce around 160 PS while the oil-burner is also expected to generate higher power and torque compared to the 110 PS and 260 Nm figures seen on the Nexon.