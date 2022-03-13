Tata Midsize SUV Coupe To Be Offered In Petrol, Diesel & Electric Guises

Tata midsize SUV coupe is the revived Blackbird project and is expected to be offered with a 1.5L petrol, a 1.5L diesel and a 40 kWh battery pack

Tata Motors recently announced a new sub-brand called TPEML with a funding of Rs. 7,500 crore and over the next half a decade, a total of ten new electric vehicles are expected to come out of the subsidiary. Capitalising on the popularity of the Nexon compact SUV and the Nexon EV, Tata is utilising their common platform to bring in a midsize SUV coupe.

The midsize SUV coupe will sit below the Harrier in the domestic range to compete directly against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, VW Taigun, MG Astor and Skoda Kushaq, and it will likely be offered in both petrol and diesel engines upon arrival. In addition, an electric SUV coupe based on the Nexon is also under development.

Since the midsize SUV segment has seen tremendous success over the last four years, Tata is banking big on the five-seater space to garner volumes, on the back of the good reception for the Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. The Nexon SUV coupe will sit on the stretched version of the existing X1 platform and it will have several commonalities with its compact SUV.

However, the front and rear designs will be different to give a more premium stance and position it above the ICE Nexon. The rear doors will be longer besides a coupe roofline and a larger rear overhang as it will have increased bootspace. The longer wheelbase length by 50 mm will free up more space for the occupants at the rear as well and the overall length will approximately be 4.3 metres.

The electric version of the Nexon SUV coupe is expected to be launched first with a larger 40 kWh battery pack that will soon debut in the Nexon EV and its debut will more likely happen around 2023. The ICE variant of the Nexon coupe will reportedly be equipped with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine derived from the existing 1.2-litre three-cyl Revotron unit.

The powertrain could produce a maximum power output of around 160 hp and it could find its way into the bonnet of the Safari and Harrier first. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq diesel currently found in the regular Nexon will be upgraded for use in the Nexon SUV coupe as well.