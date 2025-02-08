Tata, MG, & Mahindra Continue Leading Electric Car Sales In January 2025

Familiar auto brands continue dominating the electric car segment in India, offering competitively priced models with a practical driving range

India’s electric car market showed decent growth in January 2025. Tata Motors, JSW MG Motor, and Mahindra & Mahindra continued leading the sales market. On the no.1 position, Tata Motors sold 5,047 electric cars in January 2025. However, compared to January 2024 (5,802 units), its sales were down 13%.

The company offers the widest electric car line-up in our market, comprising six models: Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, Tigor.ev, Nexon.ev, Curvv.ev, and Xpres-T EV (fleet-only). These EVs deliver a range of up to 502 km (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2).

JSW MG Motor, in the second spot, was not far behind, selling 4,237 EVs in January 2025. It recorded a phenomenal year-over-year growth of 252% (January 2024: 1,203 units), mainly because of the recently launched Windsor EV. The company also sells the Comet EV below this model and the ZS EV as the flagship offering. Its EVs offer a decent range of up to 461 km (MIDC).

Electric Car Brand January 2025 Sales January 2024 Sales YOY Growth Tata 5,047 5,802 -13% MG 4,237 1,203 252% Mahindra 688 784 -12% Hyundai 321 170 89% BYD 313 162 93% Citroen 269 31 768% BMW 181 153 18% Mercedes-Benz 95 62 53% Kia 47 38 24% Volvo Cars 27 55 -51% Audi 18 15 20% Others 23 42 -45% Total 11266 8517 32%

Ranking third, Mahindra & Mahindra sold 688 electric cars in January 2025. The company registered a 12% year-over-year decline (January 2024: 784 units) and was far behind the top two rivals, limited by a lack of products in showrooms. It only sells the XUV400, which delivers a range of up to 456 km (MIDC).

Hyundai was next on the chart, with 321 units sold, 89% more than in January 2024 (170 units). The company delivered the first units of the Creta Electric last month and may see a significant rise in its EV sales in the coming months. BYD ranked fifth, selling 313 EVs with a 93% year-over-year growth (January 2024: 162 units).

Across brands, 11,266 electric cars were sold in our market in January 2025, 32% more than in the same month last year (8,517 units). With a raft of new mass-market electric cars set to step into showrooms this year, 2025 could be a great year overall.