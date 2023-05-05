Tata May 2023 Discounts – Tiago, Altroz, Punch, Nexon, Harrier

Tata offers discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 for the Tiago compact hatchback in the month of May 2023

In the month of May 2023, Tata Motors offer a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000 corporate discount for the entry-level Tiago compact hatchback – taking the total up to Rs. 35,000. The Tigor compact sedan is available with a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 for the AMT or Rs. 20,000 for the manual version.

The exchange bonus stands at Rs. 10,000 and the corporate discount at Rs. 5,000 – taking the total up to Rs. 35,000 for MT and Rs. 30,000 for AMT. The Tata Punch micro SUV is sold this month with no discounts at all. It is the second best-selling model within the brand’s domestic portfolio following the Nexon.

The petrol spec Altroz comes with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 for the manual or Rs. 15,000 for the DCT version while the corporate discount is at Rs. 3,000 and the exchange bonus at Rs. 10,000 – Rs. 23,000 for MT or Rs. 28,000 for DCA. The diesel variant of the Altroz can be had with a total discount of Rs. 28,000.

Tata Models Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corp 1. Tata Tiago up to Rs. 20k Rs. 10k + Rs. 5k 2. Tata Tigor up to Rs. 15k (AMT) or Rs. 20k (MT) Rs. 10k + Rs. 5k 3. Tata Altroz Petrol up to Rs. 10k (MT) or Rs. 15k (DCA) Rs. 10k + Rs. 3k 4. Tata Altroz Diesel up to Rs. 15k Rs. 10k + Rs. 3k 5. Tata Nexon – Rs. 3k 6. Tata Harrier – Rs. 25k + Rs. 10k 7. Tata Safari – Rs. 25k + Rs. 10k

It includes Rs. 15,000 in cash discount, Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus and Rs. 3,000 in corporate discount in May 2023. The recently launched Tata Tiago EV is retailed without any offers while select dealers sell the Tigor EV with some benefits. The Nexon compact SUV only gets Rs. 3,000 in corporate discount.

The Tata Harrier and Safari midsize SUVs can be bought with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 along with dealer-end offers. The facelifted versions of both models are currently under development and they could be launched later this year.

The brand is also working on the heavily updated version of the Nexon taking design inspiration from the Curvv and it will also feature a new petrol engine.