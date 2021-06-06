Tata May 2021 Sales Analysis – Nexon Posted 933% Growth

Tata Nexon finished on top of the sales charts in the month of May 2021 with 6,439 units as against 623 units with 933 per cent YoY sales growth

Tata Motors have been posting impressive sales numbers lately and May 2021 was no different as it continued to be the third most sold carmaker in the country behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. Part of Tata’s success has been down to its latest crop of vehicles like Altroz and Safari along with the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon.

In May 2021, Tata garnered 15,181 unit sales in May 2021 as against 3,152 units during the corresponding period last year with a Year-on-Year volume surge of 382 per cent. In comparison to the previous month of April 2021 with 25,095 units, the brand registered a Month-on-Month negative growth of 40 per cent.

Tata also increased their market share last month to 14.7 per cent. The Nexon was the highest seller within the brand’s domestic portfolio and it was also among the top ten passenger vehicles sold in May 2021. The compact SUV posted 6,439 units as against 623 units during the same period last year with 933 per cent YoY growth.

Model May 2021 Sales May 2020 Sales Tata Nexon (933%) 6,439 623 Tata Altroz (110%) 2,896 1,379 Tata Tiago (192%) 2,502 857 Tata Harrier (744%) 1,360 161 Tata Safari 1,536 – Tata Tigor (178%) 367 132

The sub-four-metre SUV with five-star Global NCAP crash test rating is retailed with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol producing 120 PS and 170 Nm and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel kicking out 110 PS maximum power and 260 Nm. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed AMT as an option.

The Altroz finished in the second position with 2,896 units as against 1,329 units during the same period last year with a Year-on-Year growth of 110 per cent. The premium hatchback had its range expanded a few months ago with the addition of the turbo petrol variant. The Tiago slotted in at third with 2,502 units as against 857 units in May 2020 with 192 per cent growth.

The Harrier’s cumulative domestic tally in May 2021 was outsmarted by the recently launched Safari. The former recorded 1,360 units as against 161 units with 744 per cent growth while the latter managed to garner 1,536 units. The Tigor compact sedan finished in the final position with 367 units.