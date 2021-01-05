Tata Market Share Up By 3 Per Cent; Stands At 8.5 Per Cent In Dec 2020

Tata garnered 8.5 per cent market share in December 2020 and compared to the same month in 2019, it increased by 3.1 per cent

In the second half of 2020, Tata Motors did post good sales tally every month and it ended the year on a high as well. The homegrown manufacturer ended up as the third largest carmaker in the country in December 2020 as 23,546 units were sold against 12,785 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 84 per cent.

Compared to the previous month of November 2020 when 21,640 units were recorded, Tata saw a Month-on-Month volume increase of 9 per cent. The brand grabbed a market share of 8.5 per cent last month as against 5.4 per cent in December 2020 with an appreciable increase of 3.1 per cent. Tata did capitalise on the festive season sales by offering attractive discounts to improve sales further.

Moreover, the new models launched earlier in the year did help in garnering more customers. In the starting stages of 2020, Tata introduced the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon while the all-new Altroz premium hatchback and Nexon EV entered the fray as well. In addition, the MY2020 Harrier was launched with a host of revisions.



The Altroz has now made a strong case in the B2 segment for hatchbacks as it consistently finishes in third position behind Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. Furthermore, the Nexon has kept its momentum going despite the arrival of new compact SUVs like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite in the last year and a half.

The Harrier ended the year with consistent YoY growths as well while the same can be said for the Tiago. It must be noted that Tata has lined up two new launches for this month as the turbocharged petrol version of the Altroz with a dual clutch automatic transmission will arrive ahead of the seven-seater Gravitas on the Independence Day.



The HBX concept based Hornbill micro SUV will also reach showrooms during the course of this year and the electric version of the Altroz is also expected in H2 2021. The former is the second product to sit on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform while the latter will be the second model to incorporate Ziptron technology.