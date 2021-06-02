Tata Market Share Increases To 14.7% In May 2021 In India

Tata posted a total market share of 14.7 per cent in the month of May 2021 as against 8.6 per cent during the same period last year

Tata Motors garnered a total of 24,552 units in the month of May 2021 as against 4,418 units during the corresponding time in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 456 per cent. While the growth has been appreciable, it does not tell the reality the automotive industry has been facing over the last three months due to the reemergence of the health crisis.

However, Tata’s sales run in recent times has been nothing short of impressive in the PV section with consistent three digit YoY sales growths more often than not due to the latest crop of models as it continues to be the third largest automaker. When compared to April 2021 with 39,530 unit sales, Tata encountered a de-growth of 38 per cent domestically.

Last month, Tata recorded 15,181 units of passenger vehicle sales in May 2021 as against 3,152 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales surge of 382 per cent. In comparison to the previous month of April 2021 with 25,095 units, Tata endured a Month-on-Month negative volume growth of 40 per cent.

The homegrown manufacturer finished third again in the overall manufacturers’ standings with a market share of 14.7 per cent. On YoY basis, Tata’s market share grew by an impressive 6.1 per cent as it held on to a total of 8.6 per cent in May 2020. Tata currently sells the entry-level Tiago hatchback, Tigor compact sedan, Nexon compact SUV, Altroz premium hatchback, Harrier mid-size SUV and the three-row Safari.

The Safari nameplate was brought back into the Indian market early last year and it has plenty in common with the Harrier including the OMEGA architecture. It derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder Fiat-sourced diesel engine developing 170 PS maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Next up, Tata is planning to introduce the HBX concept micro SUV, likely dubbed the Hornbill. It will go up against Mahindra KUV NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT transmission options.