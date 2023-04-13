Tata March 2023 Model Wise Sales – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Tiago

Tata posted 44,047 units in the month of March 2023 as against 42,295 units with a YoY growth of 4 per cent

Tata Motors recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 44,047 units in the month of March 2023 as against 42,295 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 4 per cent. Compared to the previous month of Feb 2023 with 42,865 units, an MoM sales increase of 3 per cent was noted.

The homegrown auto major continued to finish third in the overall manufacturers’ sales table last month behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai and garnered a market share of 13.1 per cent. Compared to March 2022, the market share remained almost similar. The Nexon continued to sit at the top of the sales charts with a total of 14,769 units.

In comparison to the corresponding month in 2022 with 14,315 units, a YoY positive growth of 3 per cent was registered. The Punch micro SUV finished in the second position with a total of 10,894 units last month as against 10,526 units in March 2022 with a YoY growth of 3 per cent. The Tiago entry-level compact hatchback recorded the highest growth.

Tata Models (YoY) Sales In March 2023 Sales In March 2022 1. Tata Nexon (3%) 14,769 14,315 2. Tata Punch (3%) 10,894 10,526 3. Tata Tiago (84%) 7,366 4,002 4. Tata Altroz (-18%) 3,862 4,727 5. Tata Tigor (-32%) 2,705 4,007 6. Tata Harrier (3%) 2,561 2,491 7. Tata Safari (-15%) 1,890 2,227

On its way to registering the highest YoY growth last month for Tata, the Tiago posted 7,366 units as against 4,002 units during the same period in 2022 with a surge of 84 per cent. The Altroz premium hatchback finished in the fourth position with 3,862 units as against 4,727 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 18 per cent.

The Tigor compact sedan slotted in at fifth with a total of 2,705 units against 4,007 units with a YoY drop of 32 per cent while the Harrier managed 2,561 units against 2,491 units with a growth of 3 per cent. The three-row Safari finished in the seventh position with a total of 1,890 units against 2,227 units with a YoY decline of 15 per cent.

The facelifted versions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari are under development as evident from the test mules. The heavily updated Nexon will likely be the first model to launch in Q3 2022 before the arrival of the other two around the festive season. All of them take heavy design inspiration from the Curvv.