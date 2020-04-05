Tata ended up fifth in the overall manufacturers’ table with a total of 5,676 units as against 17,810 units with YoY decline of 68 per cent

Every car and bike manufacturer present in the domestic market endured a difficult outcome in March 2020 due to the 21-day lockdown caused by Coronavirus pandemic. Tata Motors has announced its sales statistics for last month and it stood at 12,924 units as against 74,679 units during the same month in 2019 – domestic and international combined.

In India, Tata recorded a total of 11,012 units in all sectors in March 2020 against 68,727 units with a massive 84 per cent decline. In the Financial Year 2019-20, the homegrown auto major had managed to register 4,42,052 units as against 6,78,835 units during the same 12-month period the previous fiscal with a huge 35 per cent drop.

Last fiscal, Tata’s commercial vehicle domestic sales stood at 3,10,855 units with 34 per cent decline. In March 2020, only 5,336 CVs were sold as COVID-19 lockdown and transition towards BSVI were blamed. Tata exported 1,787 units of CVs to foreign countries and it resulted in a YoY slump of 87 per cent.

Model March 2020 Sales March 2019 Sales Growth Tata Nexon 2,646 5,616 -53% Tata Altroz 1,147 – – Tata Tiago 1,127 6,884 -84% Tata Harrier 632 2,492 -75% Tata Tigor 124 1,236 -90% Tata Zest 0 645 -100% Tata Safari Storme 0 445 -100% Tata Hexa 0 366 -100% Tata Bolt 0 30 -100%

In the passenger car category, Tata finished fifth behind Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia and Toyota with a total of 5,676 units as against 17,810 with year-on-year volume decline of 68 per cent. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd. said that despite the setbacks, the customer response for the recently launched Altroz and the BSVI range has been “encouraging”.

He further said that the BSIV stock availability is close to zero units across the country. Tata Motors won’t be reporting monthly wholesale numbers from this month and instead quarterly wholesale and retail numbers will be made available due to the existing volatile scenario as production shutdown across the industry looks to be on course for April.

The Nexon led the sales charts last month with 2,646 units as against 5,616 units in March 2019 with 53 per cent YoY decline. The Altroz bagged 1,147 units while Tiago could only garner 1,127 units as against 6,884 units during the same period last year with YoY drop of 84 per cent. Only 632 units of Harrier and 124 units of the Tigor were sold last month.