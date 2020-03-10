Tata Mar 2020 Discounts Up To Rs. 1.75 Lakh – Tiago, Nexon, Harrier Hexa

Tata Motors is offering discounts on Tiago, Tigor and hefty deals on the BSIV stocks in the month of March 2020

Tata Motors is offering good discounts deals across most of the models in its domestic portfolio in the month of March 2020. The BSVI version of the Tiago gets Rs. 10,000 cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 – adding up the total to Rs. 20,000. In a similar fashion, the BSVI compliant Tigor comes with cash discount of Rs. 10,000.

Additionally, the exchange bonus stands at Rs. 15,000. The Nexon BSVI is retailed with only corporate discount this month while the existing BSIV stocks command discounts between Rs. 1 lakh and Rs. 1.75 lakh. The homegrown manufacturer does not offer any discounts for the Altroz understandably as it is a brand new product.

It competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz. The B2 segment hatchback is the first model based on ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform and is powered by both petrol and diesel engines with a manual transmission as standard.

Tata Model Discount Tata Tiago BS6 Rs. 10,000 Cash + Rs. 10,000 Exchange Bonus Tata Tigor BS6 Rs. 10,000 Cash + Rs. 15,000 Exchange Bonus Tata Altroz BS6 NIL Tata Nexon BS6 Only Corporate Discount Tata Harrier BS6 NIL Tata BS4 Stock Up To Rs. 1,00,000 – Rs. 1,75,000

The facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon were introduced earlier this year with cosmetic updates to be in line with Impact Design 2.0 philosophy amidst gaining new features. The Nexon, in particular, received a more powerful 120 PS BSVI compliant 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine.

Tata does not offer any discounts for the BSVI Harrier as well. The mid-size SUV gained a facelift at the 2020 Auto Expo and a BSVI 170 PS diesel engine. The top-of-the-line XZ+/XZA+ comprises of new features like a panoramic sunroof, six-way power-adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming IRVM, two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels and so on.

Moreover, ESP (Electronic Stability Program) is available as standard alongside a new red body colour with black roof. The next big launch from Tata is the Gravitas three-row SUV and it will be introduced in the second half of this year while the H2X micro SUV could reach showrooms towards the end of this year.