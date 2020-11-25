Tata & Mahindra To Launch 7 SUVs In India In 2021 – HBX To New XUV500

Here, we bring you a list of the top seven SUVs from Tata and Mahindra, which are slated to launch in the Indian market next year

With SUVs gaining popularity in India day by day, automakers are planning to launch a few new ones in our market soon, to capitalise on the situation. There are a lot of new SUVs planned for launch soon, from brands like Skoda, Volkswagen, Nissan, Renault, and even Maruti Suzuki. However, there has been a lot of anticipation for SUVs from Tata and Mahindra.

Together, these two brands have a lot of new vehicles planned for the Indian market. From tiny entry-level mini-SUVs, to mid-size 7-seater crossovers, to electric vehicles, here are the top seven upcoming SUVs from Mahindra and Tata.

1. Tata HBX

Tata HBX is expected to launch in India during the first half of 2021. The mini-SUV was showcased in near-production form during the 2020 Auto Expo, and it looked quite butch and muscular, despite its small dimensions. The HBX is expected to be powered by the same 1.2-litre, inline-3, naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Tiago and Tigor. The motor is capable of generating a peak power of 86 PS and 113 Nm, and will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. A 5-speed AMT may also be provided as an option.

2. Mahindra TUV Facelift

The Mahindra TUV300 was the only sub-4-metre SUV in the Indian market to offer a 7-seater configuration, which made it one of the most practical vehicles in its segment. Sadly, it was not very successful, and even after a few minor refreshes, it failed to gain a decent sales momentum in India. The vehicle was temporarily discontinued earlier this year, and is expected to return in 2021, with major aesthetic changes and perhaps updated underpinnings as well.

3. Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio was introduced back in 2002, and the vehicle is still in its first-generation currently. It is due for a major overhaul now, and the new-generation model is expected to arrive by mid-2021. Lots of spy pictures of the new Scorpio have been floating around the internet, giving us clues about the upcoming SUV.

We expect it to offer the same powertrain options as the second-gen Mahindra Thar (2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbo-diesel), but in a higher state of tune.

4. Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500

The second-generation Mahindra XUV500 is also set to arrive in the Indian markets soon, probably in the first quarter of the next year. It will also get the same engine options as the Scorpio (and Thar), but tuned to offer even more power.

Also, the upcoming model is expected to offer a lot of premium features, like autonomous driver aids (like lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, etc.) and a dual-screen dashboard.

5. Tata Gravitas

The Tata Gravitas was showcased in near-production form during the Auto Expo 2020, and was initially scheduled to launch earlier this year. However, the launch plan was delayed considerably, and the SUV is now expected to arrive in our market during early-2021. The Gravitas is essentially a 7-seater version of the Harrier, and uses the platform and powertrain. A 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is also expected to join the range soon, although the launch window for that isn’t clear.

6. Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra also has plans to introduce new EVs in India very soon. The electric KUV100 was displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo, and is expected to arrive in the second half of next year. It will be powered by a 15.9 kWh battery, which will be paired to a 40 kW (54 PS) motor. The vehicle will offer a driving range of 147 km, and will support fast charging as well. Upon launch, this could be the most affordable EV in our market, with an expected price of Rs. 8.5 lakh.

7. Mahindra eXUV300

The electric XUV300 is also expected to launch next year, probably a few months after the eKUV100. The specifications of the vehicle haven’t been revealed yet, but the company had previously confirmed that the vehicle will offer a driving range of up to 370 km on a single charge. According to speculation, the company might offer a lower-range variant as well, perhaps with 200-250 km of driving range.