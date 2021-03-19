Tata Magic Express Ambulance Unveiled To Address Healthcare Needs

Tata Magic Express Ambulance is powered by an 800 cc TCIC engine developing a maximum power output of 44 horsepower and 110 Nm of torque.

Tata Motors has today announced the introduction of the Magic Express patient transport ambulance in India and is designed to support medical and health-related services. Coming in handy during these troubled times, where the entire country is reeling under the health crisis, the Tata Magic Express has been positioned in the economy ambulance segment.

The homegrown manufacturer has a wide portfolio in the CV space and it has regularly been launching new vehicles. In a statement, Tata said the compact proportions of the Magic Express will help in tackling through the jammed up traffic we often encounter and result in speedy movement of patients who require emergency care.

The Tata Magic Express complies with AIS 125 regulations and it joins the Tata Winger Ambulance for serving different healthcare requirements such as basic life support, advanced life support, and the multi-stretcher 410/29 Ambulance. Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Pathak, Vice President, Product Line, SCV & PU, Tata Motors said,

“With the introduction of the Magic Express Ambulance, Tata Motors fulfils its commitment to provide the best healthcare mobility solutions. Tata Motors has been working closely with the medical fraternity to understand the requirements, and we have tailor-made a vehicle that perfectly ticks all the boxes when it comes to patient transportation.”

The Tata Magic Express Ambulance features essential equipment like an auto-loading stretcher for the ease of carrying, a medical cabinet for attending to the patients, provision for an oxygen cylinder in case of emergency, doctor’s seat and fire extinguisher along with internal lighting for check-ups, flame-resistant interiors and the much-needed announcement system.

It also has AIS 125 certified retro-reflective decals and a beacon light with a siren while the driver and patient compartments are separated by a partition wall for increased safety. As for the performance, it uses an 800 cc TCIC engine developing a maximum power output of 44 horsepower and 110 Nm of torque.

Based on the long-serving Magic architecture, the new Tata Magic Express Ambulance gets 2-year/72,000 km warranty and is said to be ideal for hospitals, nursing homes, government health departments, health NGOs or start-ups part of the Indian healthcare ecosystem.