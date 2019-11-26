Tata Likely To Unveil 3 Cars In December – Altroz, Nexon EV, Nexon Facelift

Tata Motors could be revealing three of the hot prospects in December 2019 as the Altroz, Nexon EV and facelift could take the centre stage

Due to the unfavourable market scenario persisting in the automotive industry, some manufacturers have delayed the debuts of volume-aspiring products in the intended months. Tata Motors was on a launch spree last year and it reflected on its sales numbers. However, it has largely been quiet in 2019 except for the introduction of the Harrier.

The homegrown auto major is expected to host the global premiere of three new models next months ahead of their market entry in 2020. The Altroz holds the key for the brand’s volume-based strategies as it will sit in a segment dominated by Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 averaging close to 8,000-9,000 units each.

The Altroz is the second vehicle drawing styling influence from the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and the first model to be underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture that caters for the upcoming new cars stretching below 4.3 metres in length.

Its market entry is slated for January 2020 and will be powered by BSVI compliant petrol engine. It is based on the 45X concept showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and has a premium interior. Ever since making its way into the showrooms in late 2017, the Nexon has been a highly desirable offering but its sales have certainly taken a toll lately due to the arrival of new competitors.

To get back on song, Tata is preparing the facelifted Nexon based on the Impact Design 2.0 language and the spy shots do indicate that the front fascia has undergone several changes. We do not expect any powertrain changes though as they will be upgraded to meet BSVI norms while more equipment could be added to the lineup as well.

Tata is making a big deal of the Ziptron technology that forms the core of the forthcoming electric vehicles. The first in line is the extensively endorsed Nexon EV and it could be revealed in December 2019. It is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs. 15-17 lakh and it will be interesting to see how it differs from the existing crops of zero-emission vehicles such as the Tigor EV.