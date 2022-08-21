Tata Likely To Launch Creta Rival Mid-Size SUV ‘Blackbird’ Next Year

The Hyundai Creta-rivalling Tata midsize SUV likely to be offered with a turbocharged petrol engine and a fuel-efficient 1.5L diesel engine

Tata Motors is currently enjoying great success in the Indian market with its offerings like the Tata Nexon SUV, Punch, Tiago and Harrier SUV. The brand is now said to be working on a new midsize SUV to take on the rivals like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, and the Skoda Kushaq.

While the new Tata SUV is expected to make its debut only after mid-2023, it is said to be offered with a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine that Tata is working on for a long time. This engine will be based on the existing 1.2L turbo petrol that is offered with the Altroz and the Nexon. Tata might also use the same engine in the Safari and the Harrier but in a higher state of tune.

From what we know so far, the Indian carmaker likely to be offering this new turbocharged petrol engine with a manual as well as an automatic gearbox option. In addition to this, a 1.5L diesel engine option is also expected to be offered with this upcoming midsize SUV. The diesel motor too is expected to be offered with manual as well as automatic gearbox options.

Multiple rumours suggest that the upcoming Tata midsize SUV will measure close to 4.3 metres in length and will offer a strong design complemented by projector lights, smart dual-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, premium chrome elements, and more.

The cabin too will boast a long list of features including a large sunroof, connected car tech, digital instrument console, automatic climate control auto-dimming IRVM, electrically operated ORVMs, power-operated front seats, seat ventilation, and push-button start.

Tata is expected to launch this new midsize SUV in the second half of 2023 and will take on the rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Maruti Grand Vitara