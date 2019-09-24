Tata Likely To Launch 4 EVs On Ziptron Tech – Nexon, Altroz, H2X & Tiago

The four EV models on offer with the Ziptron technology will likely be the Nexon, Tiago, the upcoming Altroz and the H2X concept based micro SUV

Tata Motors recently launched its ‘Ziptron’ Electric Vehicle technology, which has specifically been developed keeping in mind India’s harsh climate and traffic conditions.

This will not be the first time that Tata has gone the electric way, with its first all electric-vehicle being the Tigor EV, launched earlier this year. However, Tata chose to reserve the Tigor EV only for fleet buyers across the country, and private buyers cannot get their hands on one as of yet.

Where the Tigor EV lacks is the power output and range, considering the price point. The Ziptron technology, on the other hand, is claimed not only to have a better range but will address major EV concerns like performance, range and safety, while still being affordable.

With the Ziptron, Tata will be offering different drive modes in the cars wherein one can choose to increase the range or churn more power out of the battery. It will also utilize regenerative braking to charge the battery while driving.

Typically, extreme weather conditions have a negative impact on the durability and performance of batteries. However, Tata has also provided a solution to that in the form of an 8-year warranty and IP67 standard dust and waterproofing for the battery.

The first car featuring the Ziptron technology has been confirmed for a launch in early 2020. While no technical specifications have been revealed as of yet, Tata has confirmed the models with Ziptron technology will offer a “minimum range of 250km”.

Upon launch, the Tiago EV will rival the upcoming electric version of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR. The Altroz EV will be a first-in-class premium electric hatchback, while the H2X EV will be the company’s first SUV/crossover to be offered as an electric vehicle.