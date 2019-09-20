Tata Electric Car Launch In Q4 2019 With Ziptron – Altroz, Nexon Or Tiago?

The upcoming electric vehicles from Tata will be based on the Ziptron technology that has permanent magnet AC motor with a regenerative braking assist

Tata Motors has today announced a new technology that will power its upcoming electric cars. Dubbed the Ziptron, the first product based on the new tech will be launched in the final quarter of the Financial Year 2019-20 (January to March 2020 period). The homegrown auto major says Ziptron is part of the brand’s “consistent strive for commonality” and to drive economies of scale.

This will, in turn, result in EV technologies becoming more affordable to domestic customers. The major issue with the electric vehicles in the current scenario is their affordability as it is almost inaccessible to the mass market buyers due to various economic and other reasons. Tata appears to address this problem with its Ziptron technology.

Tata says the Ziptron tech will give rise to efficient high voltage systems, long driving range, fast charging facility and “zippy performance”. For enhanced practicality, the battery will have a warranty of eight years and it sticks by IP67 standard (highest level of protection against dust and water). The Ziptron EV technology is designed in-house while taking advantage of Tata’s global engineering network.

The brand’s future electric vehicle lineup will use this technology and Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors tells that it will “deliver a thrilling driving experience”. It has been tested across one million km for reliability and endurance as well. Ziptron comprises of permanent magnet AC motor with “superior performance-on-demand”.

It utilises smart regenerative braking to charge the battery while on the move. The newly announced Ziptron Freedom 2.0 campaign focusses on highlighting how this technology addresses range anxiety and offers zippy driving performance. With the launch of the first Ziptron technology-based electric vehicle confirmed for Q4 FY2020, we can expect it to debut at the 2020 Auto Expo next February.

Tata showcased the Altroz EV earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show and its production version could debut at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida.

While the mystery surrounding the first Ziptron based EV remains, it could be the much-improved version of Tigor or Tiago EV with higher driving range or could be the all-new Altroz EV or Nexon EV.