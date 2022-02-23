Tata Kaziranga Edition Launched In India From Rs. 8.58 Lakh

Tata Kaziranga Edition is offered across the brand’s SUV as the Punch, Nexon, Safari and Harrier have received the special edition treatment

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the Kaziranga Edition across its SUV lineup following a lengthy teaser campaign as the Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari have received the special edition treatment. The homegrown manufacturer says it is to celebrate the rich geographical and biological diversity of India while paying homage to the country’s great national parks.

The bookings for the Tata Kaziranga Edition have commenced across authorised dealerships in India today. Speaking of the new launch, Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “With the symbol of Kaziranga-The Great Indian One horned Rhino, known worldwide for their agility and power, this range reinforces the “Go-Anywhere” DNA of our true SUVs. Adding to the above, in line with the New Forever brand promise, we are diversifying our SUV portfolio for our customers and we hope that this introduction will further cement our position as the leaders in this segment.”

The Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition was showcased at the IPL auction and the proceeds from the highest bidder will be donated to the conservation of wildlife in Kaziranga. It has a starting price of Rs. 8,58,900 while the Nexon Kaziranga Edition petrol costs Rs. 11,78,900 and Rs. 13,08,900 for the diesel (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Tata Harrier Kaziranga Edition is priced at Rs. 20,40,900 and the seven-seater Safari Kaziranga Edition costs Rs. 20,99,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tata Punch Kaziranga Edition gets a new Earthy Beige leatherette upholstery, piano black door trim, Earthy beige tri-Arrow finish dashboard mid-pad, granite black roof rails, piano black finished humanity line front grille and jet black 16-inch alloy wheels.

It has been made available in the Creative MT, Creative MT-iRA, Creative AMT and Creative AMT-iRA trims. The Tata Nexon Kaziranga Edition comes with the addition of ventilated seats for the driver and co-driver, an air-purifier, new electro-chromatic IRVM, two-tone Earthy Beige leatherette upholstery, piano black door trims, Tropical Wood finish dashboard mid–pad, Granite Black body claddings and roof rails, piano black humanity line front grille and jet black 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Tata Harrier Kaziranga Edition features ventilated front seats, iRA Connected Car technology, remote commands, location-based services, OTR updates, live vehicle diagnostics and gamification, wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto, dual-tone Earthy Beige leather seats and Door trims, Tropical Wood finish dashboard mid–pad, Granite Black body claddings, Granite black front grille with piano black inserts and jet black 17-inch alloy wheels. It is presented in Harrier XZ+ and Harrier XZA+ trims.

The Tata Safari Kaziranga Edition gains ventilated seats in the first and second row, wireless charging pad, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, air purifier, iRA, two-tone Earthy Beige leather seats and Door trims, Tropical Wood finish dashboard mid–pad, Granite Black body claddings, Granite black front grille and roof rails with piano black inserts and jet black 18-inch alloy wheels. It is available in four trims: XZ+ 7S, XZA+ 7S, XZ+ 6S, XZA+ 6S.

The common exterior enhancements pertaining to the Kaziranga Edition are Grassland Beige paint scheme with a dual-tone roof in a piano black finish, an embossed outlined torso of two rhinoceroses facing each other on the front headrests (also in the second row in Safari), new Satin Black Rhino Mascot on the front fender, etc.