Tata June 2021 Sales Analysis – Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Safari, Altroz, Harrier

Tata continued to be the third-largest carmaker in the country in June 2021 as 24,111 units were recorded against 11,419 units with 111 per cent sales growth

Tata Motors garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 24,111 units in the month of June 2021 as against 11,419 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 111 per cent. Compared to the previous month of May 2021, the Pune-based manufacturer endured a healthy 59 per cent MoM increase as 5,180 units were recorded.

The Nexon compact SUV finished on top of the sales charts with 8,033 units as against 3,040 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 164 per cent. Since the debut of the facelifted Nexon in January 2020, Tata managed to further increase its volume domestically and the Dark Editions of Nexon and Altroz will likely launch in the coming days in India. The tally includes 650 units for the Nexon EV – its highest yet in a month.

Just as the Nexon, the Altroz’s sales tally has been impressive in recent times and last month, 6,350 units of the premium hatchback were registered against 3,104 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 105 per cent growth. The volumes were increased by 119 per cent when compared to the previous month of May 2021 as 2,896 units were despatched.

Tata Models (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (164%) 8,033 3,040 2. Tata Altroz (105%) 6,350 3,104 3. Tata Tiago (20%) 4,881 4,069 4. Tata Harrier (213%) 2,041 653 5. Tata Safari 1,730 – 6. Tata Tigor (95%) 1,076 553

The Tiago entry-level hatchback was the third most sold Tata model in India in June 2021 as 4,881 units were recorded against 4,069 units during the same month in 2020 with a 20 per cent positive sales increase. When compared to May 2021, the Tiago recorded 89 per cent sales jump as 2,582 units were sold in that period. The Harrier mid-size SUV finished in the fourth position.

It posted 2,041 unit sales as against 653 units during the same period twelve months ago with a 213 per cent increase in volumes. In May 2021, Tata registered 1,360 units of the Harrier and it led to a healthy Month-on-Month increase of 50 per cent. The recently launched Safari managed to garner a total of 1,730 units last month and it competes against MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.

The Tigor finished in the sixth position with 1,076 units as against 553 units with 95 per cent positive sales growth. In the previous month of May 2021, the compact sedan recorded 367 units leading to a Month-on-Month volume increase of 193 per cent. Next up, Tata is expected to launch the HBX concept based micro SUV in India.