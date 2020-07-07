Tata June 2020 Sales Analysis – Tiago, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, Tigor

Tata Motors posted a total of 11,419 units last month as against 13,351 units during the same period in 2019 with YoY de-growth of 14 per cent

Tata Motors had a really good outing in June 2020 as it had the least de-growth among carmakers. While the automotive industry is far off from reaching its regular potential, it is good to see some progression compared to the previous month of May when the sales and production operations resumed after nearly two months of hiatus.

The Tiago contributed with 4,069 units last month as against 5,537 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with 27 per cent Year-on-Year sales de-growth. The homegrown manufacturer’s cumulative domestic car sales stood at 11,419 units as against 13,351 units twelve months ago with 14 per cent volume decline.

Compared to May 2020 when only 3,152 units were registered, Tata enjoyed a massive Month-on-Month sales growth of 262 per cent. Tata introduced the Altroz premium hatchback at the beginning of this year alongside the facelifted Tiago, Nexon, Tigor and Harrier as the BSVI engine updates were accompanied by a refreshed package in each model.

Model June 2020 Sales June 2019 Sales Tata Tiago (-27%) 4,069 5,537 Tata Altroz 3,104 New Launch Tata Nexon (-27%) 3,040 4,170 Tata Harrier (-46%) 653 1216 Tata Tigor (-62%) 553 1,438

The Altroz competes against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz in the B2 hatchback segment. It garnered a total of 3,104 units in June 2020 to finish as the second most sold Tata model within the country. The Nexon compact SUV finished in the third position with a similar de-growth of 27 per cent as the Tiago.

The five-seater was responsible for a total of 3,040 units last month as against 4,170 units in June 2019 with a Year-on-Year volume drop as mentioned above. The Harrier is positioned in a highly competitive mid-size SUV segment and is the first model based on Impact Design 2.0 philosophy as well as being the first to be underpinned by OMEGA platform.

It recorded 653 units last month as against 1,216 units during the same period in 2019 with 46 per cent YoY sales drop. The Tigor could only manage to register 553 units in June 2020 as against 1,438 units during the same period last year with a massive Year-on-Year volume decline of 62 per cent.