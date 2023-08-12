Tata July 2023 Model Wise Sales – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Tiago

In the month of July 2023, Tata Motors continue to finish as the third largest carmaker in the country with a market share of 13.5 per cent

Tata Motors retained its third position in the passenger vehicle sales charts in the month of July 2023 as 47,630 units were sold against 47,506 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 0.3 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer recorded 0.8 per cent growth when compared to the previous month of June 2023.

The brand garnered a market share of 13.5 per cent as against 13.9 per cent during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY drop of 0.4 per cent. The Nexon compact SUV led the way with a domestic tally of 12,349 units last month as against 14,214 units in July 2022 with a YoY negative volume growth of 13 per cent.

The Punch micro SUV finished in the second position with a total of 12,019 unit sales as against 11,007 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 9 per cent. The Tiago compact hatchback posted a domestic tally of 8,982 units last month as against 6,159 units in July 2022 with a YoY positive volume growth of 46 per cent.

Tata Models (YoY) Sales In July 2023 Sales In July 2022 1. Tata Nexon (-13%) 12,349 14,214 2. Tata Punch (9%) 12,019 11,007 3. Tata Tiago (46%) 8,982 6,159 4. Tata Altroz (38%) 7,817 5,678 5. Tata Tigor (-51%) 2,684 5,433 6. Tata Harrier (-36%) 2,092 3,254 7. Tata Safari (-4%) 1,687 1,761 TOTAL 47,630 47,506

The Altroz premium hatchback registered a total of 7,817 units as against 5,678 units with a YoY volume increase of 38 per cent. The Tigor compact sedan posted 2,684 units against 5,433 units with a YoY sales drop of 51 per cent. The Harrier and Safari finished in the sixth and seventh positions respectively.

The five-seater recorded 2,092 unit sales last month as against 3,254 units in July 2022 with a YoY decline of 36 per cent. The three-row Safari managed a total of 1,687 units as against 1,761 units with a YoY drop of 4 per cent.

Tata is expected to launch the facelifted Nexon, Harrier and Safari before the end of this calendar year. All three SUVs will get significant updates inside and out and they will likely be followed by the Punch EV. The production versions of the Curvv and Harrier EV concepts are also in the pipeline.