Tata July 2021 Sales Analysis – Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Tigor, Safari, Harrier

Tata Motors continued to be the third most sold carmaker in the country in the month of July 2021 and garnered a 10.3 per cent market share at an increase of 2.7 per cent on YoY basis. The homegrown manufacturer posted 30,184 unit sales against 15,012 units during the same period last year with a healthy 101.1 per cent volume surge.

The MoM sales increase stood at 25.2 per cent as 24,111 units were recorded in June 2021. The Nexon was the most sold passenger car within the brand’s domestic portfolio and it breached the 10,000 unit sales mark for the first time in a month in July 2021. It registered 10,287 units against 4,327 units during the corresponding month last year.

This led to a huge YoY growth of 138 per cent. The Altroz also continued its good run with 6,980 units against 3,636 units during the same period twelve months ago with a 92 per cent jump in volumes. The Tiago finished in the third position with 6,794 units as against 5,337 units in July 2020 with a 27 per cent increase in sales.

Tata Models (YoY) July 2021 Sales July 2020 Sales 1. Nexon (138%) 10,287 4,327 2. Altroz (92%) 6,980 3,636 3. Tiago (27%) 6,794 5,337 4. Harrier (171%) 2,666 985 5. Safari 1,821 0 6. Tigor (125%) 1,636 727

The Harrier mid-size SUV slotted in at fourth with 2,666 units as against 985 units during the same period in 2020 with a 171 per cent YoY sales surge. The Safari debuted earlier this year in India and it has been drawing consistent numbers as 1,821 units were recorded. It is sold in six- and seven-seater configurations.

The Tigor compact sedan stood last with 1,636 units in July 2021 as against 727 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 125 per cent growth. Only a few weeks ago, Tata introduced the Dark Edition Nexon, Nexon EV and Altroz along with the MY2021 Harrier Dark Edition. The Harrier and Safari SUVs have gained a new XTA+ variant as well. Up next, Tata is expected to launch the production version of the HBX concept. The micro SUV could be dubbed the Hornbill and it will compete against Mahindra KUV NXT, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and the upcoming Hyundai AX1 (Casper). It will be positioned below the Nexon compact SUV in the brand’s lineup.