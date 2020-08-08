Tata July 2020 Sales Analysis – Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier

Tata posted 15,012 units in July 2020 as against 10,485 units during the same period last year with 43.2 per cent YoY drop

Tata Motors did impress in the month of July 2020 as 15,012 units were sold against 10,485 units during the same period last year with Year-on-Year volume increase of just over 43 per cent. It must be noted that Tata enjoyed the second highest growth amongst manufacturers as it held on to a market share of 7.6 per cent.

The homegrown automaker had a healthy lead to the fourth placed Mahindra as well. The key to Tata’s good sales tally was the performance of most of its volume based products except for the Tigor. The Tiago hatchback is Tata’s most affordable model in the domestic range with 5,337 units as against 4,689 units with 14 per cent volume increase.

The Nexon finished second with 4,327 units as against 3,344 units with 29 per cent volume increase. The compact SUV was the third most sold model in its segment and it has been performing consistently despite increase in competition. The Altroz made its local debut in January 2020 and it has been well received among customers.

Model June 2020 Sales June 2019 Sales Tata Tiago (14%) 5,337 4,689 Tata Altroz 3,636 – Tata Nexon (29%) 4,327 3,344 Tata Harrier (33%) 985 740 Tata Tigor (-28%) 727 1,014

Last month, 3,636 units were recorded in India while the Harrier finished fourth with 985 units. The six-seater version of the Harrier, dubbed Gravitas, will be introduced later this year and it will be pitched against MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 and others. The Tigor could not fare well in its segment as only 727 units were sold.

Compared to the same period in 2019, the Tigor garnered 1,014 units. The next big launch from Tata following the Gravitas will be the production version of HBX concept. The micro SUV could debut later this year and is expected to be powered by 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.

The sales numbers in the automotive industry are expected to further improve in the coming months as we are heading towards the festive season. Overall, the passenger car sales stood at a total of 1,97,610 units as against 1,99,354 units in July 2019 with just one per cent negative growth.