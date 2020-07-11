Tata July 2020 Discounts – Tiago, Nexon, Tigor, Harrier, Altroz

Tata offers discounts of up to Rs. 65,000 in the month of July 2020 as Tiago, Tigor and Harrier are sold with attractive benefits

Tata Motors introduced the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon at the start of this year along with the MY2020 Harrier, Altroz and Nexon EV within a short space of time between them. Despite the health crisis and the temporarily halted production and retail sales duties, the homegrown manufacturer made a good comeback last month.

In June 2020, all the carmakers posted decent results as it was the first full month of sales since the end of February. Tata finished the month strongly with the least Year-on-Year de-growth of them all at 14 per cent. To carry the momentum, the brand is offering discounts across its range except for the Altroz and the electrified Nexon.

The Tiago hatchback is sold with Rs. 15,000 cash discount and Rs. 10,000 exchange bonus – taking the total to Rs. 25,000. The Nexon compact SUV, on the other hand, is not offered with any cash discount or exchange bonus as it only get corporate offers. For Tata Group employees and vendor, it can be had with Rs. 10,000 benefits.

Tata Model Cash Discount + Exchange Bonus Total Discounts 1. Tata Tiago Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 10,000 Rs. 25,000 2. Tata Nexon Only Corp Only Corp 3. Tata Tigor Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 20,000 Rs. 40,000 4. Tata Harrier (Except Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+) Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 40,000 Rs. 65,000 5. Tata Harrier (Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+) Nil + Rs. 40,000 Rs. 40,000

For corporate employees and health workers, Tata is providing discounts of either Rs. 3,000 or Rs. 5,000. The Tigor compact sedan gets Rs. 20,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus – taking the total benefits up to Rs. 40,000. The Harrier mid-size SUV is retailed with Rs. 25,000 cash discount and Rs. 40,000 exchange bonus.

The total of Rs. 65,000 applies for all variants of the Harrier except Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+. For the trio of variants, Tata only offers exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000. The company is expected to launch the three-row Gravitas SUV based on the Harrier in the coming months and it could be priced between Rs. 16 lakh and Rs. 21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata could introduce the HBX concept based micro SUV towards the later stages of this year or in early 2021.