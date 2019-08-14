Tata July 2019 Sales Analysis – Tiago, Nexon, Harrier, Hexa, Safari

Tata Motors garnered 10,485 units in July 2019 as against 17,079 units during the same month last year with 39 per cent de-growth

Tata Motors was on a resurgent phase last year with the debut of several new products and variants that helped the brand to have others noticed. This year though, the Harrier has been the only new vehicle as part of the brand’s strategy to be present in the majority of the addressable volume segments.

Although the Harrier is not a big volume gatherer as it’s a premium mid-size SUV, its popularity has been tremendous since launching in January 2019. However, in July 2019, only 740 units were sold. Overall, Tata finished in the fourth position behind Mahindra as 10,485 units were retailed against 17,079 during the same month last year.

The Tiago continued to be the most sold model as 4,689 units were sold but it saw a volume drop of 41 per cent as 8,009 units were retailed in July 2018. The Nexon, on the other hand, was pushed to the fourth position in the compact SUV segment due to the recent arrivals such as Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

Model July 2019 July 2018 Tata Tiago 4,689 8,009 Tata Nexon 3,344 3,840 Tata Tigor 1,014 2,269 Tata Harrier 740 – Tata Zest 423 878 Tata Hexa 164 838 Tata Safari + Storme 100 549 Tata Bolt 11 260 Tata Sumo Discontinued 386 Tata Nano 0 50 Total 10,485 17,079

Source: AutoPunditz

With 3,344 units, the Nexon recorded 13 per cent sales decline. The Tigor subcompact sedan registered a total of 1,014 units as against 2,269 units during the same month in 2018 with 55 per cent de-growth while the Zest saw its volume drop to 423 units with 52 per cent sales slump in July 2019.

The Hexa clocked only 164 units with a massive 80 per cent sales decline last month. Tata is relying on the Altroz hatchback to stamp a revival in sales fortunes. The first model to be based on ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform will rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

Tata is also preparing to launch the seven-seater Harrier dubbed Buzzard while the H2X concept based micro SUV will come aboard to compete against the upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-Presso next year.