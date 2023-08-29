Tata Introduces New Brand Identity ‘TATA.ev’ For Electric Vehicles

The new brand identity, TATA.ev, has come as a result of customers expecting a unique experience across all touchpoints according to TPEM

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM) has today announced its new brand identity called the TATA.ev aimed exclusively at its electric vehicle business. The homegrown manufacturer says the new brand identity embodies the core philosophy of “Move with Meaning,” unifying the values of sustainability, community, and technology.

It is endorsed to be the first step towards ‘providing differentiated and meaningful experiences for customers in the form of a collective initiative to move towards an electric future’. Tata has an expansive range of zero-emission models sold in the domestic market and it currently occupies. over 70 per cent of the market share with Nexon EV being the best-seller.

The new brand identity has come as a result of customers expecting a unique experience across all touchpoints, from the brand to the product and its ownership cycle. The term “move” perfectly encapsulates the company’s engagement in the realm of mobility, while also serving as a catalyst for envisioning this fresh brand identity as a unified human progression towards electric vehicles (EVs) and a more secure, intelligent, and environmentally-conscious future.

The phrase “with meaning” further amplifies the purpose behind TATA.ev, fortifying its essence with a distinct emphasis on accountability, collaborative efforts, and preparedness for what lies ahead. Speaking on the new brand identity, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said,

“We are entering a new era with TATA.ev. Our new brand identity for electric vehicles underlines our commitment to accelerate the adoption of clean energy mobility solutions. We intend to drive positive change in the automotive industry with the focus on sustainability, community, and technology. Both the products and services are intended to create highly differentiated and meaningful consumer experiences.”

TATA.ev’s brand identity, crafted in partnership with Landor & Fitch, echoes the fundamental brand concept of ‘Move with Meaning’, deeply rooted in sustainability. The logo features the “.ev” enclosed within an Orbit, formed by larger circles in a unique grid pattern derived from Tata Motors’ branding.

The brand’s signature Evo Teal colour, blending technology and sustainability, signifies TATA.ev’s innovation and technological prowess while underlining its dedication to advancing towards a sustainable future. The choice of the Inter open-source typeface exudes modernity and accessibility. The motion and sonic logo strive to strike a balance between tradition and innovation, evoking a sense of continuous advancement.

The brand’s sound amalgamates electronic circuits with a dynamic ripple sound, inspired by the convergence of nature and technology. The introduction of the ‘bridge’ element infuses typography with movement and dynamism, lending character to the brand’s communication. Print materials utilize a white base to minimize ink usage and digital materials adopt a dark mode on a Black base to conserve battery and energy.

The transition to the new brand identity will be implemented in stages across all consumer-facing communication channels. This phased approach ensures a smooth and systematic rollout of the updated brand identity. Tata has already crossed the one lakh EV sales milestone in India and its three-phase EV strategy will enable the launch of different body styles at several accessible price points, meeting the evolving needs of the consumers.