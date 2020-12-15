Tata Hornbill Will Be The Production Name Of HBX, Launch In May 2021

As per a leaked document, Tata Hornbill will go on sale in May 2021 and it will sit below the Nexon as the brand’s smallest SUV based on ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform

Tata Motors showcased the near production version of the H2X concept known as the HBX concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. The micro SUV will become the second Tata model based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform that debuted in the Altroz premium hatchback earlier this year. Despite varying reports, the micro SUV will be christened the Hornbill as per a leaked document sent to Tata’s suppliers and it will launch in May 2021.

The Hornbill has been spotted running trials many times across India in its close-to-production form revealing most of the design details and it will be a slightly toned down version of the HBX concept. The front fascia comprising of a thick horizontally slated black grille with Tata badge grafted in the middle, and adhering to the modern styling found in passenger cars, it boasts a split headlamp cluster.

The sleek pair of LED Daytime Running Lights are positioned above while the halogen headlamps can be seen on the dual-tone front bumper giving the Harrier vibe in a compact package. The lower section of the bumper has wide air inlets and the wing mirrors are mounted on the A-pillars and the windshield is noticeably raked but the pillars are tall and it could allow for a roomy cabin.

Other styling highlights are black plastic on the wheel arch cladding, dual-tone alloy wheels in the top-end variants, rear door handles mounted on the C-pillar as in the Altroz, blackened B-pillar, wraparound LED tail lamps, high mounted stop lamp, reflectors on the rear bumper, a single-piece tailgate and so on. On the inside, it features a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The touchscreen will more likely be shared with the Altroz and it will be equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, etc. As for the performance, a 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder petrol found in the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz could be utilised producing 86 PS maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque.

It could be paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT. The Tata Hornbill will rival Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Mahindra KUV NXT and the upcoming Hyundai AX1. The production of the Tata Gravitas will commence in January 2021 with the likely launch around the later stages of that month.