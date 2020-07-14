Tata Hornbill (HBX) Launch Expected This FY – 5 Things To Know

The production-ready version of the HBX concept will go on to become Tata’s most affordable SUV offering in the Indian market upon arrival

Tata Motors showcased a pre-production concept of a ‘micro SUV’ at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year, called the HBX, with a launch likely to take place early next year. The production-ready HBX will be aimed at buyers who want a car with a high driving position without shelling out a fortune.

While Tata Motors is yet to reveal in-depth details of the upcoming HBX car, the concept car at the auto show, as well as its test mules have revealed some vital information. We have summed up that information to put together a list of the 5 things you must know about the upcoming Tata HBX, take a look –

1. External Design

Tata went ahead to say that the production-ready version of the HBX concept will be 90 per cent similar to the concept car, and we think that is certainly possible considering the Altroz’s and Harrier’s concepts that were revealed before their launches.

The production-ready HBX will be based on Tata’s Impact 2.0 design language, which will lend it a macho looking front fascia with a split headlamp setup. The car could also come equipped with faux skid plates on both ends, which will enhance its rugged and SUV-ish appeal. At the rear will be tri-arrow shaped LED tail lights, which were seen on the car’s test mule.

2. Dimensions

The HBX concept measured 3,840 mm in length, 1,822 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height and came with a 2,450 mm long wheelbase. We expect the production-ready version to be similar in size.

3. Internal Design & Features

Tata is expected to pack the HBX up to the brim with features in order to woo buyers. The equipment list could include a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital instrument cluster, cruise control and a Harman premium audio system. The car could also get a flat-bottom steering wheel, just like the Tiago facelift.

4. Powertrains

The HBX will draw power from the same BS6-compliant 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol motor as the Altroz, Tiago and Tigor. The said engine produces 86 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque, and will likely be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission, along with an optional automatic gearbox.

5. Expected Price & Rivals

Tata is expected to launch the production-ready HBX from a starting price of Rs 4 to 5 lakh, and the car will go on to rival the likes of crossover-styled hatchbacks including Maruti Suzuki Ignis, as well as the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.