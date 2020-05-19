Tata Hornbill (HBX) Electric SUV Rendered With A Sporty Design

Tata Hornbill or HBX EV will likely go on sale in 2022 and next year the brand will introduce the all-electric version of Altroz

Tata has been selling the Tigor EV for private buyers since late last year but it did not create as big a buzz as the Nexon EV. Equipped with Ziptron technology, the Nexon EV’s price tag did send shockwaves to many as it was not too expensive compared to the top-end variants powered by IC engines. Earlier this year, Tata introduced the Altroz premium hatchback as it became the first model to sit on the ALFA platform.

The Agile Light Flexible Advanced architecture is modular and scalable and it will under the future models from the brand including the micro SUV. It could be christened the Hornbill based on the HBX concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. The HBX is a derivative of the H2X concept and Tata’s design head, Pratap Bose, said the production model will resemble the concept by up to 95 per cent in styling.

The test prototypes of the Hornbill or HBX do suggest the same as it has the possibilities to become one of the most attractive small SUVs in India visually. The ALFA platform can accommodate different powertrain options and the Altroz EV coming next year will also use the same. As does the HBX or Hornbill EV, which is expected to be launched sometime in 2022.

For those who cannot wait to see the vehicle, here is a rendering that may satisfy your senses for now. The digital imagination showcases the Hornbill/HBX EV with split headlamp cluster, trim-arrow pattern in the lower section of the grille, EV badge, underbody skid plate, black pillars, white coloured roof, squarish wheel arches, machined alloy wheels, black body cladding, etc.

The all-important electric powertrain will also boast Ziptron technology and the battery pack will likely have good standard warranty. We do expect fast charging to be part of the optional package at least. No official details on its range are available yet though and we hope to know more about them in the near future.

Expect the Tata HBX EV to be more premium than its IC-engined counterpart both on the inside and out. A large touchscreen infotainment with connected features, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, upmarket dashboard and centre console finish, etc. The regular Hornbill will go on sale around festive season and it will be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine.