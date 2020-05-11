Tata Hornbill Electric Mini-SUV (HBX EV) Digitally Imagined

Earlier this year, Tata Motors launched its first-ever car with Ziptron EV technology in the form of the Nexon Electric and now, the carmaker is working on the EV version of the HBX

At the Auto Expo 2020, Tata Motors brought in a range of new models, which included some fascinating vehicles like the Sierra EV and the HBX concept. The latter is an evolved version of the H2X concept that was previewed at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019 and will soon spawn a production model that will go on to rival the Maruti Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100.

The Tata HBX will probably look a great deal bolder than both its direct adversaries but that won’t be the only reason for the new model to steal the limelight away from the two crossover-style hatchbacks. Another area in which the HBX will hold an edge over its contemporaries, particularly the Maruti Ignis, will be in the powertrain department as it will be sold even in an EV variant that will feature an electric powertrain from the Ziptron series.

A rendering of the Tata HBX Electric has helped us have a fair idea of what the upcoming EV would look like. First things first, as is the case with the Nexon, the EV version won’t be too different from the ICE variant. However, in line with the company’s latest styling theme, it would come with tri-arrow pattern highlights and an exclusive paint scheme to look different from the petrol-sipping version.

Also, it must be mentioned here that the Tata HBX will initially launch exclusively in a petrol variant and the electric version will join a few months later. The launch of the HBX was earlier scheduled to take place towards the end of this year but the current tough situation is sure to have delayed the development of the vehicle to some extent. Hence, it would be safe to assume that the new model will launch only in early 2021 and that the EV variant will follow around the festive season of next year.

The Tata HBX will be underpinned by the ALFA modular platform that has made its debut on the Altroz. Not only the architecture, the crossover-style hatchback will even share the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine with its premium hatchback sibling. However, there won’t be any diesel engine on offer as the homegrown company has decided to not offer diesel variants of its low-priced cars. This is something that we’re already witnessing on the Maruti Ignis as well as the Mahindra KUV100.

The electric version of the Tata HBX will benefit from the Ziptron technology and likely to have an ARAI-certified driving range of more than 300 km. Moreover, the powertrain should offer a maximum power of 100 PS and a peak torque of 200 Nm. The motor will come mated to a single-speed transmission. Also, like the Nexon Electric, the HBX EV should go on sale with a terrific 8-year/1.6 lakh km powertrain warranty and DC fast-charging capability.