Tata Hexa XMA 4X4 Variant Spotted; BSVI Version Launching Soon?

The prototype of the Tata Hexa XMA 4X4 variant was spied running on steel wheels; BSVI version could be launching in the coming months

Tata Motors introduced the Hexa crossover back in January 2017 following its global debut at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. Based on the Aria’s platform, the Hexa was one of the sturdy crossovers available in the market and despite being a capable vehicle, it was discontinued when the stringent BSVI emission standards came into effect on April 1, 2020.

The homegrown manufacturer had to let go its 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine and the bigger 2.2-litre diesel unit as they were not updated to stick by BSVI regulations. While many believed that the Hexa may not ever come back, the possibility of an updated version exists as spy images of a new variant have been caught on camera near Tata’s production base.

The prototype carried the XMA 4X4 badging as the 4X4 could be observed just above the front fender and the XMA badge inscribed on the tailgate structure. No visual changes could be noticed on the spied vehicle as well compared to the Hexa previously on sale. The steel wheels, chrome accented window line and at the rear, dual exhaust pipes, horizontal reflectors could be seen.

The BSIV spec Tata Hexa was available with a 2.2-litre Varicor four-cylinder diesel mill, which was good enough to produce a maximum power output of 148 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 320 Nm of peak torque between 1,500 and 3,000 rpm. The top-spec trims used the same engine to kick out 154 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm at 1,750-2,500 rpm. A six-speed manual, a six-speed auto and a five-speed manual transmission were offered.

Expect the same engine to be updated to meet BSVI emission norms. In recent weeks, Tata has been launching new variants of its existing models as the Nexon and Harrier gained VFM-based new trims to lure in more customers during this festive season.

The BSVI Tata Hexa could also be introduced in the coming months. The seven-seater Gravitas, based on the Harrier and the HBX based micro SUV are the next big launches from the brand while the electrified Altroz is also said to be in the pipeline for 2021.