Tata Hexa To Discontinue Next Year; Offered With Discount Of Rs. 2.3 Lakh

Tata Hexa is currently sold with discounts of up to Rs. 2.3 lakh on select variants and it will reportedly be discontinued in the coming months

Car manufacturers are known to offer huge year-end discounts and with the sales crisis being faced by the industry ahead of the BSVI implementation from April 2020, the dealers have never been sweeter for the BSIV models as they are in the process of clearing out the stocks.

With just over three months left for the deadline, the stringent emission standards have also resulted in several models, including popular ones, being phased out. Tata Motors may not continue selling the Safari Storme while the Hexa, which was only introduced in January 2017 following 2016 Geneva Motor Show debut, could suffer the same fate.

The homegrown automaker is offering the Hexa with discounts of up to Rs. 2.3 lakh based on select variants and it has widely been reported to discontinue when the existing stocks run out early next year. The crossover-MPV currently derives power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder inline turbocharged Varicor diesel engine with different driving modes.

The powertrain is sold in two states of tune as the lower variants develop 150 horsepower and 320 Nm while the higher trims kick out 156 horsepower and 400 Nm. It is connected to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The former sends power to the rear axle or all the four wheels. The Hexa is priced between Rs. 13.26 lakh and Rs. 18.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

The interior of the seven-seater comes with a range of features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto connectivity, JBL premium surround sound system with ten speakers, leather seat upholstery, premium dashboard and centre console, cooled glovebox, a large multi-info display, etc.

Tata has indeed shifted its focus on launching new products as Altroz premium hatchback will go on sale in January 2020 while the seven-seater Gravitas SUV is slated to be introduced at the Auto Expo in February. The facelifted Nexon and Tigor are also in the pipeline alongside the all-electric Nexon, which will be priced between Rs. 15 lakh and Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom).