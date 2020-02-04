Tata HEXA SAFARI EDITION (BS6) To Debut At Auto Expo – Details

With Tata Motors preparing to update its current lineup of models with BSVI diesel engines, the Hexa will receive this important update along with a new name ‘HEXA SAFARI EDITION’

With Tata Motors preparing to launch the Gravitas 3-row SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo, there’s little doubt that it would become the new flagship model in the homegrown company’s model lineup for the local market.

What’s more, even the Harrier is about to receive a set of updates, which would include an updated motor and a handful of new features. With so much planned for the imminent future, there’s little news for the Hexa, the current flagship product in the company’s lineup.

However, think again if you ever thought that the Tata Hexa has reached the end of the road. Soon, the three-row SUV will receive a BSVI engine along with some new features that will be sold only in the new ‘Hexa Safari Edition’ model. We’re not sure if the moniker refers to the company’s recent discontinued SUV brand, but what’s a given is that the new model would look bolder than the current model.

With the latest teaser images, it has finally been confirmed that the Tata Hexa, which is the flagship product in its company’s portfolio, won’t be discontinued ahead of the rollout of the BSVI norms. In all likelihood, the cleaner motor for the company’s biggest SUV at the moment would be based on the 2.2-litre diesel heart of the Hexa.

Engine specs of the updated engine will be revealed very soon. At the moment, the 2.2-litre diesel engine produces a maximum power of 154 BHP @ 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm.

Transmission options include a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. All these likely to be retained in the new model. It could be only offered in the 4×4 variant. Otherwise, we cannot rule out the possibility of the 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel four-cylinder engine that is already used in the Harrier with BSVI compliance.

