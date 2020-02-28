Tata Hexa Discontinued, To Relaunch As Safari Edition Later This Year

Tata Hexa Safari Edition was one of the show-stoppers at the pavilion of the homegrown carmaker at the latest edition of Auto Expo that was held earlier this month

Tata Motors, the popular homegrown carmaker, arguably had the most interesting lineup of vehicles at the Auto Expo 2020. Among the most fascinating vehicles shown by the carmaker was the Tata Sierra EV concept.

However, other than this, the company even showed the electric version of the Tiago, Tigor and Nexon. However, a surprise show-stopper at the event was the Safari Edition of the Hexa, a BS6 version of the premium crossover. As per the dealers, the BS4 version of Hexa is discontinued and stock of the car almost finished across the country, thanks to the big discounts of up to Rs. 6 Lakh.

But the good news is the Tata Hexa will be re-launched as Safari Edition later this year. It will be equipped with a BSVI compliant diesel engine, which is something that will help the slow-selling SUV chug along even in the era of stricter emission norms. Other than an updated motor, the new model comes with a host of exterior updates for the exterior.

Basically, the Tata Hexa Safari Concept is based on the BSIV-compliant Hexa 4×4 variant but comes with a styling package that makes the vehicle look more rugged. The SUV features a bespoke paint, which, as per the company, is inspired by the earthy tones of the outdoors. Other than this, the company will also have a new set of roof rails and a contrast paint on the body cladding.

Updates for the interior are even fewer than those on the outside. The only difference here will arise out of a new upholstery and a Safari Edition badge on the driver-side dashboard. In all likelihood, the Tata Hexa Safari Edition will be powered by an updated, BSVI-compliant, version of the current model’s 2.2-litre diesel engine.

In its current form, this engine is on sale in two variants – 150 PS/320 Nm and 156 PS/400 Nm. The transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. 4WD will be available as an optional extra.