Tata HBX To Use 7-Inch Touchscreen & Semi-Digital Instrument Cluster

The Tata HBX will likely only be offered with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT

Tata Motors revealed a micro-SUV at last year’s Auto Expo called the ‘HBX’, which was revealed in a concept form. Speculations revealed that the production version of the said car will likely be named Hornbill. The production-ready HBX/Hornbill has already been spied on test a range of times, and now, the latest spy shots reveal its interior.

The test mule seems to be the top-end variant of the Hornbill, and its cabin looks similar to the one seen on the HBX concept. It gets a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel with audio, telephone, and cruise control switches, a semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 7-inch colour display as well as a free-standing 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a push-button start/stop that is placed on the right of the steering.

The prototype also comes with automatic climate control, a USB charger and a 12V power outlet placed in the center console. Other equipment on offer will likely include smartphone connectivity, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, connected-car tech, reverse parking sensors, rear-view camera, auto headlamps and so on.

While the dashboard has been covered in camo, it is expected to feature a dual-tone theme. A 5-speed manual gearbox is also seen, and we expect the Hornbill to be offered with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine as the Altroz.

This engine puts out 86 PS off maximum power, along with 113 Nm of peak torque. Apart from a 5-speed MT, a 5-speed automatic gearbox will likely also be on offer with the micro SUV. The HBX/Hornbill will not be offered with a diesel engine, and the 1.2-litre NA petrol mill will likely be the sole powertrain on offer with the car.

Tata is expected to price the HBX from around Rs 4 – 5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, which means that it will go on to become the most affordable SUV in Tata’s portfolio upon its arrival. The car will directly rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT.