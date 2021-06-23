Tata HBX Spied With Production Ready Alloy Wheels Ahead Of Launch

Tata HBX micro SUV is expected to go on sale later this year and is the second model based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform

Tata Motors has long been testing the HBX concept based micro SUV in the domestic market and is expected to debut later this year in its production guise. The HBX concept was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, and it was a near-production version of the H2X concept displayed at the Geneva Motor Show the previous year.

Here we have the latest spy pictures of the Tata HBX and it could be christened the Hornbill. The test mule shows a number of key details of the sub-four-metre SUV, which will be positioned below the Nexon compact SUV in the lineup. Expect the price range to hover around Rs. 4.5 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will compete against Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV NXT.

The Tata HBX is based on the latest Impact Design philosophy followed by the brand and is the second model underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. Thus, expect the HBX to become the most affordable passenger car in the country with high standards of crash test safety rating.

On the outside, the micro SUV features a split headlamp cluster with the signature Humanity Line, Y-shaped black radiator grille inserts, clamshell-shaped bonnet structure, squared-off wheel arches, raked front windshield, round-shaped fog lamps, tall pillars to ensure a roomy interior for the occupants, and pillar-mounted rear door handles.

Elsewhere, you could also find the production-spec dual-tone alloy wheels riding on Apollo rubber in the test prototype, and the rear gets wraparound LED tail lamps and a high-mounted stop lamp. The interior, the top-spec variants, will come with a touchscreen infotainment system offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

The cabin will likely have several commonalities with the Tiago and Altroz and it will have contrast accents to give a sporty vibe. As for the performance, a 1.2-litre petrol engine will be utilised, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT as in the Tiago, while the turbo version of the same engine could also be available.