Tata HBX Spied Again, Gets New ‘Tri-Arrow’ Grille And Dual-Tone Wheels

The upcoming Tata HBX will be powered by the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated ‘Revotron’ petrol motor, and its EV variant will arrive at a later date

Just a few days ago, Tata Motors updated the Nexon’s styling, changing the ‘tri-arrow’ grille to a ‘bi-arrow’ one. In the past, the tri-arrow elements used to draw unwarranted comparisons with the ‘three-pointed star’ logo of Mercedes-Benz. Reports suggest that this was the main reason for the tweak in design. The tri-arrow design, however, isn’t completely gone from Tata’s line-up.

Recently, a test model of the Tata HBX was spied with an extremely interesting front grille. Looking closely at the air dam, you’ll notice that it has Y-shaped elements adorning the mesh. These are basically just the same tri-arrow elements, but inverted. Other than that, we can also see the vertically-split headlamps, with LED DRLs and indicators at the top and the projector lamps on the bumper.

The wheels have a new design with a dual-tone finish, and are probably 15-inchers. In previous spy pictures, the test models had the same wheel design as the Altroz, but without the dual-tone finish. The new wheels look much more premium, and will perhaps be offered on only the top-spec trims. We can also see the full-LED taillights, roof-mounted spoiler, and roof rails in these spy shots.

The HBX will be powered by the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 engine as the Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz. This motor can generate a peak power of 86 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual transmission and a 5-speed AMT. There’s a chance that the 1.2L turbo-petrol could also be offered here, but that cannot be confirmed at the moment.

The Tata HBX will also be available as an electric vehicle. According to speculations, it will feature the same powertrain that will be offered on the upcoming Altroz EV. The HBX (petrol and EV) will also share its underpinnings with the Altroz; both vehicles are built on the modular ALFA platform.

The Tata HBX is now expected to arrive in the Indian market early next year, and prices are speculated to range from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh. Upon launch, the mini-SUV will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Ford Freestyle, and Mahindra KUV100.