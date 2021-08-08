Tata HBX Micro-SUV Global Debut Expected Next Month

The highly anticipated micro SUV from the house of Tata Motors is expected to shed veils next month in its production-spec rendition

Tata Motors showcased the production-ready micro-SUV concept – HBX, at the 2020 Auto Expo. It managed to receive a warm response from the audience at the pavilion. The HBX is now ready to make its global debut soon. It is assumed to be unveiled next month and then making its way to the production line.

The micro SUV has been spotted on test numerous times by now. Also, the spy shots have revealed a lot of details about its design, which will remain identical to the concept for the most part. Talking of its looks, the HBX will retain the SUV-typical highlights, such as a high-set bonnet, chunky bumpers with scuff plates, body cladding, roof rails, and high ground clearance.

Its styling will follow the baselines of the brand’s Impact 2.0 design philosophy. On the front, a vertically split headlamp setup will be used like the Harrier and the bigger Safari. With an upright silhouette, the HBX will also offer a spacious and loaded cabin.

The inside is likely to have parts from the Altroz’s and Nexon’s bin. The steering wheel will be a direct lift from the Altroz, and it will house stereo controls. A touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, along with a premium sound system, is likely to be onboard.

Moreover, the HBX in its production-spec avatar is assumed to score high marks on a crash test apparatus. It will come with dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, roll-over mitigation, and reminders for front seat belts with pre-tensioners & load-limiters as standard fitment. The optional extras will include a reverse parking camera, rear washer & wiper, rear defogger and more.

The HBX will source power from the familiar 1.2L Revotron motor that generates 86 PS and 113 Nm from its 3-cylinder configuration. A 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT will be on offer. Prices for the Tata HBX might start from Rs. 4.60 lakh, ex-showroom, for the entry-level XE trim. Once launched, it will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the upcoming Hyundai Casper.